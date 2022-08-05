Man from Kupwara dies in accident in Udhampur while fleeing police

Heroin consignment, over Rs 1 crore recovered from possession: Police

SRINAGAR: Police on Thursday claimed that 250 gram heroin and cash of over Rs one crore was recovered from two persons among whom one was killed in an accident while fleeing police in Udhampur.

“On 03.08.2022 at about 2230 hours patrolling party of police station Udhampur which was on patrolling duty near Gole mela patrol pump noticed two persons moving in a suspicious manner. On seeing the police party both persons ran towards the main road,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

One person while on run was knocked down by an unknown vehicle and said person got seriously injured, it said.

Police party on duty immediately shifted the injured person to District Hospital from where he was referred to GMC Jammu and during treatment he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The spokesperson identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed son of Khalil ur Rehman of Prada Tangdhar kupwara. “His other accomplice namely Jagtar Singh S/o jarnail Singh R/O Pakhopur Taran Taran Punjab was immediately nabbed and after thorough search of his vehicle heroin approximately 250 gm of heroine was found along with huge cash amounting to rupees 19134030/- (One crore ninety one lakh thirty four thousands and thirty of different denominations was recovered.”

On this a case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation set into motion, police added.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that both the persons were involved in the narco trade. However, a detailed investigation of the case is going on,” the spokesperson added.

