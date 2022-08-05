NC, Sajad Lone bat for Mirwaiz’s release

Srinagar: National Conference and People’s Conference on Thursday threw their weight behind the Hurriyat Conference demand for release of the head Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has completed three years of house detention.

“Spare a thought for Mirwaiz Kashmir. He is under continued detention for the last four years. And none of us has talked about him. My apologies,” Lone said.

In a series of tweets, the separatist-turned-mainstream leader appealed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to release the Mirwaiz at the earliest.

“Humble appeal to Amit Shah sahib and Manoj sinha sahib to please ensure that he is released as soon as possible. He has himself been a victim of violence.

“Let it be known. There are many wars in Kashmir. And in our real war he is an unapologetic moderate,” Lone said.

The former minister said while he may differ politically with the Mirwaiz, the separatist leader “inspires us as a religious head.”

“A religious head who spearheaded the forces of moderation. Mirwaiz Kashmir has stuck to utterances which are moderate and represent the true essence of Islam. He has religious duties. His continued incarceration is a crime against him and against all those whom he inspires at a religious level,” Lone added.

The National Conference on Thursday sought release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq , saying the continued detention violates basic human rights.

Urging the government to set Mirwaiz free so that he can perform his religious obligations, the NC Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said, “Notwithstanding our disagreements with Mirwaiz sahib, we mince no words to express our concern on his continued incarceration. Our constitution provides for freedom of conscience and the right of all individuals to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion. Same should not be denied to Mirwaiz. His prolonged detention hurts the religious sentiments of people, who would otherwise hear the Pulpit and Spirals of Jamia Masjid reverberate with his sermons especially on Fridays and various other auspicious days. We demand that he be allowed to walk free and perform his religious duties. We hope that the government will reconsider their decision and set Mirwaiz free from house detention,” he said, adding that Mirwaiz should be allowed to perform his religious duties.

“The other recourse to the detention is to challenge it in court as many mainstream leaders were forced to do after Aug 2019. We are of the opinion that Mirwaiz Sb should also explore such a legal route,” he added.

