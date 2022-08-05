Hurriyat urges GoI to release Mirwaiz on completion of 3 yrs under house detention

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference on Thursday said that its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq completed three years of continuous house detention since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

“It condemned this arbitrary, despotic and extra judicial act of the authorities of forcibly detaining its chairman in his house, leading to gross violation of all his fundamental and basic human rights. All channels of communication are blocked to him and all outreach to people friends and party cadre, barred,” it said in a statement.

“It seems our chairman is being punished for pleading the cause of resolution of the lingering Kashmir conflict through peaceful means of dialogue and deliberations, and good neighbourly relations in the subcontinent. As Hurriyat we have not only advocated this stand since our formation, but have actively supported, and proactively participated in all initiatives taken in this direction as we firmly believe in this approach and outlook,” it added.

The Hurriyat said that jailing Kashmiri political leadership, cadres, activists journalists, youth and people from different walks of life and “using all forms of repressive measures to quell dissent is futile in the long term as has been observed in other conflict regions.

“We appeal to Government of India to release all Kashmiri political prisoners unconditionally including APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and resume the process of conflict resolution through peaceful means, which is dialogue,” it said.

