Narrow escape for driver as bridge collapses in Budgam village

Budgam: A driver of a vehicle had a narrow escape after a bridge collapsed in Narbal area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday, officials said here.

An official said that the decades old bridge on a Nallah Sukhnag in the Narbal area collapsed when the vehicle was crossing it.

He said that the driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, locals said that due to collapsing of the bridge, people living in the area will have to suffer.

They appealed to the authorities to come up with some alternative as soon as possible—(KNO)

