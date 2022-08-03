5 Police Officers Transferred, H. K. Lohia posted Director General Prisons J&K

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of five police officers with H. K. Lohia (IPS) posted as Director General, Prisons, J&K with immediate effect.

According to a government order, B. Srinivas, IPS (RR:90), Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, holding additional charge of Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Commandant General, HG/CD & SDRF, J&K vice H. K. Lohia. “The post of Commandant General, HG/CD &SDRF, J&K, is declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of DGP, till held by the officer,” reads the order.

H. K. Lohia, IPS (RR:92), ADGP, Commandant General, HG/CD & SDRF, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Prisons, J&K, vice B. Srinivas.

Garib Dass, IPS (RR:97), IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, upon his promotion to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Civil Military Liaison, Home Department, against an available vacancy. “The post of Commissioner, Civil Military Liaison is declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by the officer, the order reads, adding, “The officer shall be headquartered at PHQ, Jammu.”

Alok Kumar, IPS (RR:97), IGP (CIV), PHQ, upon his promotion to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), has been transferred and posted as Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, against an available vacancy. The post of Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K, is declared to be equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by the officer.

Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS (RR:04), awaiting posting in Police Headquarters, has been posted as IGP (Hqrs), PHQ, vice Garib Dass. “The officer shall also hold the additional charge of the post of IGP (CIV) PHQ.” (GNS)

