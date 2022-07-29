MeT Forecasts ‘Fairly Widespread’ Rain, Issues ‘Yellow’ Alert In J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Friday forecast fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunder over Jammu & Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official also predicted “fairly widespread to scattered light to moderate rain/thundershowers” for subsequent two days.

A yellow warning has also been issued for isolated thunders and lightning in Kashmir Valley for today and tomorrow. Similar warning for isolated heavy rain, thundershowers and lightning has been issued for Jammu for the two days. While the MeT department said that there was unlikely to be any major impact in Valley, for Jammu division “disruption in surface traffic, landslides and flash floods” may occur.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

Meanwhile the weatherman said that rains continued to lash J&K with Jammu district receiving 111.2mm in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today. Kathua had rainfall of 50.2mm during the time followed by Qazigund with 18.4mm, Kukernag 16.6mm, Batote 16.2 mm, Kupwara 13.5mm, Katra 12.8 mm, Banihal 9.2mm, Pahalgam 3.9mm, Bhaderwah 2.2mm and Srinagar 1.8mm, the official said.

The minimum temperatures also recorded a slight drop at most places in Kashmir Valley and Jammu division.

World famous Gulmarg resort, the MeT official said, recorded a low of 11.8°C against 12.6°C and it was 0.6°C ‘below’ normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 17.2°C against 19.2°C on previous night and it was 0.2°C ‘below’ normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 15.6°C against 17.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.3°C against 18.7°C last night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the place, he said.

Srinagar, he said, recorded a low of 20.6°C against 19.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.9°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 18.7°C against 18.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal there, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.2°C against 25.3°C on the previous night. However, it was 0.2°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 18.4°C, Batote 17.7°C, Katra 22.8°C and Bhadarwah 18.3°C, the official said. (GNS)

