GHSS Bijhama Boniyar Remains Shut As 18 Individuals Test Positive for Covid in Last few Days

Uri: Authorities have ordered suspension of all sorts of activities at Government Higher Secondary School Bijhama Boniyar as eighteen individuals, including two from teaching staff, have tested positive for Covid-19 infection in last few days.

A health official said that they had carried out sampling of at least 150 individuals at the institute through Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and RTPCR. “Out of the 150, a report of nearly 100 individuals was received wherein a total of 18 tests, which included 16 students and 2 teachers came positive for the infection”, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Uri Harvinder Singh told GNS they have decided to keep the institute closed for all sorts of activities on Saturday. “We also have also asked the department concerned to carry out fumigation of school”, he further said. (GNS)

