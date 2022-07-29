JK admin names 18 schools after martyrs, eminent persons

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday named 18 schools after martyrs and eminent personalities, officials said.

The move is part of the Lieutenant Governor administration’s decision to name infrastructure assets after those who gave up their life in the service of the nation.

Sanction is hereby accorded to naming of infrastructure assets after the martyrs/eminent personalities, an order issued by Principal Secretary to government, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, said.

It said Government Higher Secondary School Soaf Shali, Anantnag is named after late Sarwanand Kaul Premi, Government Boys Middle School, Wanpora, Gurez after martyr Reyaz Ahmad Lone and GMS Chandanwari after martyr rifleman Mohammad Safeer Khan.

Similarly, GMS Dab was named after martyr paratrooper Shabir Ahmad Malik, BMS Kupwara after martyr rifleman Abdul Hameed Chara, UPS Kundlayan after martyr head constable Abdul Rashid Kalas, GMS Banday Mohalla Handwara after martyr selection grade constable Ghulam Mustafa Barah, and UPS Kashmiri Manigah after martyr head constable Sheraz Ahmad, the order said.

It said Government Middle School (Boys) Garhi is named after martyr constable Rajinder Kumar, Govt Boys Middle School Jaganoo after martyr constable Raj Kumar, Girls Middle School, Muthlal, Alanbass after martyr constable Naseeb Singh, Govt Middle School Bagga (Jamslan) after martyr special police officer (SPO) Jalal Din.

MS Butt Pura Dool was named after martyr constable Shamim Ahmed, MS Sounder after martyr head constable Raghu Nath, Middle School, Chatyari, Panchayat Loorkote after martyr Sepoy Joginder Singh, PS Patti after martyr havaldar Sartool Singh, Govt Girls Middle School Kheri after martyr constable Raj Kumar, and Govt Primary School Dab Ditta after martyr constable Jagdev Singh, the order read.

The administration ordered that the School Education Department shall take immediate necessary steps including amending records for effecting the changes.

It also directed the divisional commissioner of Kashmir and Jammu to personally monitor the naming of infrastructure assets in their respective divisions and asked the deputy commissioners to ensure that suitable events are held in this connection. PTI

