Hajj flights to Srinagar a day late

Srinagar: According to the Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee, Haj Pilgrims of Flight No. SG6227, SG5027 and SG6027 who were scheduled to reach Srinagar on 28 July will now arrive Srinagar on 29 July at 6:30 AM, 8: 00AM and 10: 00AM. respectively.
The flights of remaining days will arrive Srinagar late by one day at 5:00AM, 6:00AM and 7:00AM, the officer said.
Srinagar: According to the Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee, Haj Pilgrims of Flight No. SG6227, SG5027 and SG6027 who were scheduled to reach Srinagar on 28 July will now arrive Srinagar on 29 July at 6:30 AM, 8: 00AM and 10: 00AM. respectively.