Govt Cancels Attachment Of Doctors, Paramedics Made By HoDs

Srinagar: The Government on Friday cancelled all the attachment of doctors and paramedics which had been made by Head of the Departments including Chief Medical Officers, ADMOs and Block Medical Officers or any other officer at their own level from time to time in Jammu and Kashmir.

This has been done with a view to ensure better health care facilities to the general public and to restore the healthcare facilities in the rural areas, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi (IAS), Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Medical Education Department, said in an order issued here.

Subsequently, all these doctors and paramedics have been asked to report back to their original place of postings.

“The concerned Head of the Departments are directed to submit compliance report in this regard latest by 1st August, 2022, without any fail,” the order reads, adding, “All the concerned DDOs are also directed not to draw the salary of any doctors/paramedics attached in their jurisdiction, henceforth.” (GNS)

