2 Hybrid Militants Arrested in Kupwara; 4 Pistols, 10 Grenades Recovered

Kupwara: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two hybrid militants and recovering from their possession four pistols and ten grenades in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“In a major success against nefarious designs of [militants] to spread their [militant] activities in the valley, Kupwara police along with Army 28 RR has arrested two hybrid [militants] and recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and ten hand grenades from them”, said a police spokesperson in a statement.

“Acting on credible information that two [militant] associates affiliated with [militant] outfit LeT have entered the Maidanpora area of Lolab to carry out [militant] related activities, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area. During the course of the operation, a vehicle load carrier bearing registration number JK 09A-2324 was signaled to stop at iron bridge Maidanpora.Sensing security forces’ presence, the vehicle was abruptly stopped short of the stop and two persons jumped out of it”, said the spokesperson.

“Whereas one individual identified as Shamim Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohiuddeen Khan resident of Khan Mohalla Kawari Laderwan was immediately nabbed carrying in his possession one bag containing ten (10) hand grenades , the other accomplice jumped in the fields with a backpack bag and fled away”, the spokesperson said adding after hectic chase and search of the area, the other person identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh son of Ali Mohd Sheikh resident of Ledarwan Kawari Kupwara was apprehended from a shop located at Badi Bhera Lolab owned by one Zakir Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Abdullah Mir resident of Wavoora Lolab.”

“From the search of the backpack bag, four pistols, eight pistol magazines and 140 live rounds of pistol were recovered.”

Case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Lalpora and investigations taken up to unearth the militant module involved in the case, the spokesperson further said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print