Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday amid protests by opposition and BJP members over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

The House proceedings were first adjourned till 12 noon soon after the House had assembled for the day. Similar scenes were witnessed when the House re-assembled at 12 noon.

Congress members were in the Well of the House raising slogans against the government, while BJP members and union ministers, including Sarbananda Sonowal were on their feet demanding an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

A major political row broke out on Thursday over Chowdhury’s ‘rashtrapatni’ remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a “deliberate sexist insult” at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from the Congress chief.

Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his ‘rashtrapatni’ remark was a “slip of the tongue”.

As the uproar continued, BJP member Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, allowed laying of Parliamentary papers and adjourned the proceedings till Monday.

