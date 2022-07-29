Dist. Admin closely monitoring the situation post rains: DC Bandipora

BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed today toured various areas of Bandipora to take on spot inspection of the situation arising due to recent incessant rains.

The DC visited LankerGund, Arin and other adjacent areas.

At LankerGund, he inspected the pending work of the playground and directed the concerned to take up the pending works on priority and make it functional for engaging the youth of the surrounding areas.

He said the play ground will cater at least 10 surrounding villages and provide opportunity to the youth to nourish and showcase their talent in various sports activities.

On the way, the DC also visited Play ground Gamroo and directed BDO Bandipora to complete the pending work within ten days.

He also visited the GundiKaiser Bridge which was recently damaged due to flash floods. The DC on the occasion directed the R&B to take up the filling of the damaged part urgently and make the bridge functional for vehicular traffic.

The DC also visited Arin to check the situation that arose due to recent rains.

He said the District Administration is closely monitoring the situation and the control room is already active to take updates from all the areas of the district.

Dr. Owais also advised people not to go near streams and nallahs. He said the District Administration has already circulated an order in this regard and urged people to follow the directions in letter and spirit in order to avoid any human loss.

He stressed on the concerned departments to maintain close coordination to safeguard precious lives in case of any eventuality during the rainy season.

During the visit various PRIs and the general public met the DC at various villages, and apprised him about various issues of their areas.

The DC gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by the public and passed on the spot directions to the concerned departments for early redress of the genuine issues projected on the occasion.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by District Development Council member Arin, District officers of various departments and field functionaries.

