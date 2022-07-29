Conference on Dr Iqbal and His World of Spirituality held at IUST

AWANTIPORA: The International Centre for Spiritual Studies, IUST organized a one-day International Conference on Dr Iqbal and his world of spirituality today on July 28, 2022. The event was organized in collaboration with the Iqbal Institute of Culture & Philosophy, University of Kashmir and Meezan Publications Srinagar. Besides expert lectures, presentations and a symposium, five books were released during the conference.

The important dignitaries present on the occasion were Prof. Shakil A Romshoo (Vice Chancellor, IUST), Prof. Qayyum Hussain (Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar),Maulana Ahmad Shah Lolabi (Religious Scholar), MrG.N.War (President, Private School Association J&K) and Prof. JawharQudoosi. The guest of honour of the event, Prof. Abdul Haq (Prof. Emeritus Delhi University) joined the conference online.

In his inaugural address, Prof. HamidullahMarazzi (Director, International Centre for Spiritual Studies, IUST) introduced the significance of the theme while relating Iqbal’s poetic expressions. He emphasized introducing Allama Iqbal and his spiritual thought to the younger generation.He further said, “Allama Iqbal introduced us to the concept of spiritual democracy and helped us to interpret and understand the universe spiritually”.

The keynote speaker, MrLolabiintroduced spirituality as a universal tradition (espoused by all religious traditions globally) in addition to explaining the importance of creating a balance between the requirements of body and spirit. The speaker surveyed Allam Iqbal’s diverse aspects of spiritual thought (especially his emphasis on love, passion, and devotion towards Allah and his beloved Prophet ﷺ) and his longing for the revival of spiritual, moral and material domains of life.

Explicating the need for spiritual nourishment, Prof. Abdul Haq, talked at length about Iqbal’s ideas on spirituality in light of his cherished concept of “Khudi/transcendental –self”. Equating the Khudi with the “spirit/Ruh” itself as an understanding of Iqbal’s spiritual philosophy, he highlighted Iqbal’s emphasis on stimulating the “spirit or Khudi” at both individual and collective levels (community level/Millah).

Prof Abdul Qayyum reiterated his personal experiences with reading and understanding the significance and impact of Iqbal’s ideas not only on the East but on the Western readership. He laid stress on understanding and applying Iqbal’s views on the spiritual reformation of the community.

In his presidential remarks, Prof Shakeel Romshoo highlighted Iqbal’s impact on the West and the significance of spiritual action and rectification in a highly advanced technological world to check all pervading crises. Encouraging the participants to read and understand Iqbal’s poetry, Prof. Romshoo said, “His poetry is motivational and inspiring. It has great potential to awaken the intellectual spirit among its readers”.

The five books released at the eventare Madrasah Education by Dr Nisar Ahmad Trali, Quranic Revelations by Mr Majid Majeed, Social Media by Rashid Nabi Khan, Kashmir Ummeed-iFarda by Dr MuhyuddinZor and Mystic Icons of Kashmir by Dr Shahida Bilques. Parallelly, a symposium for the Higher Secondary School students was also organized, as a part of the event wherein many students presented their papers on Iqbal’s spiritual thought and ideas.Dr Iqbal Qureshi presented the vote of thanks and the session was coordinated by Mir Nazir, a freelance broadcaster

