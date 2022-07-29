Arrests two drug peddlers, one bootlegger in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession. Besides, arrests one bootlegger and recovered illicit liquior from his possession.
A Police party of PS Pattan at a checkpoint established at Hyderbeigh Pattan arrested a drug peddler identified as Jahangir Ahmad Shah son of Gh Mohd Shah resident of Shia Mohalla Delina Baramulla. During search, officers recovered 50 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, 40 tablets of Alprasafe and 104 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon from his possession.
In another action, officers from PS Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Tangmarg Market near Snow Bakery arrested a drug peddler identified as Asrar Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Kechimatpora Kunzer and recovered 105 grams of Charas from his possession.
Similarly in another action, a Police party of PS Pattan at a checkpoint established at Hyderbeigh Pattan intercepted a suspicious person carrying a bag who on seeing the police party tried to flee from the spot but the alert police party apprehended him tactfully. He has been identified as Aijaz Ahmad War son of Late Gh Mohd War resident of Khaitangan Baramulla. During checking, officers have recovered 12 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession.
All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective jurisdictional police stations where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and initiated further investigation.