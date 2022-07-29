DC Gbl chairs maiden District Level NCORD Committee meeting

GANDERBAL: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today chaired the first meeting of the District Level Committee under the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) to discuss various measures to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trade in the district.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on various issues related to incidence of drug addiction, age group of addicts, areas of concern, hot spots of drug use and cultivation of illicit poppy, cannabis in the district.

The DC sought details from the concerned departments about the measures taken to control the drug menace and cultivation of illicit poppy, cannabis in the district.

It was decided in the meeting that exchange of intelligence/ information about trends of drug trafficking should be shared between the members of the committee for greater success of the agenda of the committee.

The DC urged for monitoring of illicit cultivation of poppy or cannabis crops shall be made properly to the extent that no cultivation of the same shall be allowed in the district.

He also asked all stakeholders to launch a massive awareness campaign in all blocks of the district especially in drug prone areas involving PRIs, school children and locals in concerned areas. He also asked for implementing alternative development programmes in areas affected by illicit cultivation of narcotic crops in the district.

The DC urged the Education department for promoting anti drug abuse awareness in all education institutions and its ill effects on society.

On the occasion the SSP briefed about the measures taken to curb the drug menace in the district. The DC asked him to further step up vigil against drug proliferation, consumption and intensifying awareness against such addictive substances.

The meeting also discussed assessing requirements of equipment for drug detection and submitting proposals for requisition of the same.

The meeting was attended by SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, Chief Education Officer, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, District Social Welfare Officer and District Drug Inspector besides other concerned officials.

