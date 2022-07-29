Flash flood damaged road, inundated paddy in Pampore areas

PAMPORE: A road was damaged and paddy crops were submerged in rain triggered flash floods in two villages of Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday early morning.

Kashmir Reader learnt from locals that a road in Nagandar was damaged and paddy crop was inundated in Munpora Wuyan.

Nagandar is a village in Khrew Town and Munpora Wuyan is another village of Pampore Tehsil.

A local, Ghulam Hassan told Kashmir Reader that flash floods submerged paddy on a huge area of agriculture land.

He added that floods are a threat to few residential houses in the area.

” We were instructed for cutting trees on banks of a stream passing through the area so that it can be cleaned and widened . We cut down the trees but no cleaning was done,” he said.

He urged authorities for cleaning the stream to save their agricultural land from damages.

A local Sarpanch of Nagandar, Mukhtar Ahmad, told Kashmir Reader that a road has been damaged by flash floods in their area.

He added that the road is very vital for villagers of Zantrag, Nagandar, Satpukhran and Ismail colony areas of Pampore Tehsil.

“The road connects us with Khrew,” he said, pleading authorities for its immediate restoration.

He told Kashmir Reader that they will face problems in carrying patients to hospital due to lack of road connectivity.

Tehsildar Pampore Zubair Ahmad Bhat told Kashmir Reader that due to heavy discharge of rain a portion of road caved in at Nagandar Khrew

He added that some agricultural land was also submerged in Munpora Wuyan.

” We will visit the area and assess the damage,” he said, adding that they will prepare a proposal for compensating affected farmers.

