Bashir Dada’s book ‘Dum Koother’ released

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages in collaboration with Kalidas Theatre Srinagar organised a book release function on collection of three theatre plays ‘Dum Koother’ at Tagore hall on Thursday.
The book is written by renowned poet and writer Bashir Dada.
Many prominent personalities spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of the book.
The function was also attended by various prominent personalities including renowned artist G M Wani, Dr Ayash Arif, Shabir Hyder and well known music composer Waheed Jeelani.
