Police arrests 6 gamblers in Baramulla, stake money seized

Srinagar: Police in Baramulla have arrested 06 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.
Acting on specific information, a police party from Police Station Baramulla raided a gambling site at Cheradari Baramulla following inputs about gambling activities and apprehended 06 gamblers. They have been identified as Shahid-ul-Islam Dar son of Gh Hassan Dar resident of Kralhar Baramulla, Khursheed Ahmad Rather son of Gh Ahmad Rather resident of Chandsuma, Imran Qadir Chana son of Gh qadir Chana resident of Arampora Baramulla, Mohd Imran Parray son of Late Ab Hamid Parray resident of Khawaja Sahib Baramulla, Mehraj-ud-Din Dar son of Gh Ahmad Dar resident of Khawjabagh Baramulla and Mohd Ashraf Dar son of Mohd Sultan Dar resident of Fatehpora Khawajabagh.
Officers have seized stake money of ₹30,420/- and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and further investigation has been initiated.
Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units.