South Kashmir: Gunfight breaks in Kulgam Village

By on No Comment

Srinagar: Encounter broke out between militants and government forces in Brayihard Kathpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday morning.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Brayihard Kathpora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.(GNS)

South Kashmir: Gunfight breaks in Kulgam Village added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.