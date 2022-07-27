Soldier injured in J-K encounter

Srinagar, July 27 (PTI) An Army jawan was injured in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Brayihard Kathpora in Kulgam following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras fired upon the security forces, who retaliated.

A search operation is underway to trace the militants who apparently managed to escape from the spot

