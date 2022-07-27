42 pilgrims died due to natural causes during Amarnath Yatra till July 19: Govt

Srinagar: The Minister of State for Home Affairs on Wednesday informed the Parliament that around 42 pilgrims have died due to natural causes till July 19, 2022 during the annual Amarnath Yatra.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, MoS Home, Nityanand Rai, said that in 2020 and 2021 Shri Amarnath Yatra was not organized owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that government has taken several steps to protect lives of pilgrims such as, mandatory requirement of compulsory health certificate, Installation of Oxygen booths, setting up of hospitals at various locations along Yatra route, monitoring or wellbeing of Yatris through Radio Frequency-based Identification (RFID), installation of Automatic Weather Stations, issue of health and weather advisories from time to time—(KNO)

