Man dies, his wife & daughter injured in Poonch mishap

Poonch: A man died while his wife and daughter sustained critical injuries in an accident that took place at Sanai in Poonch district on Wednesday.

An official said that an accident took place on Wednesday afternoon when a car and a bus collided with each other at Sanai in Surankote.

He said that in the incident a 62-year-old man identified as Bikram Singh son of Thakur Singh of Haveli Poonch lost his life while his wife Jasbir Kour and daughter Baljit Kour sustained serious injuries and have been hospitalised.

He said that Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at police station Surankote—(KNO)

