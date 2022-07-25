GOC-in-C Northern Command calls on Lt Governor

SRINAGAR: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan. Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps accompanied the GOC-in-C Northern Command.

The Lt Governor and Lt General Upendra Dwivedi discussed the current security scenario and the overall security management in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor was briefed about the active role and efforts of the Army and other security forces in ensuring safe and smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra, besides security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of J&K.

The Lt Governor commended the significant role of the Army in maintaining peace, harmony and ensuring a secure environment for the people in J&K, and providing assistance to the people in times of need.

