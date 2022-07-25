JK reports 631 Covid cases, 2 deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday logged 631 fresh COVID-19 cases. Of the fresh cases, 264 were reported from the Jammu division and rest from the Kashmir valley.

There are 3,239 active cases of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir at present, according to the official daily bulletin.

The bulletin said that 193 Covid patients recovered, including 85 from Jammu division and 108 from Kashmir division, in the last 24 hours.

Providing district-wise breakup for the fresh cases, the bulletin said that Jammu reported 162 cases, Srinagar reported 220 cases, Udhampur reported 23 cases, Baramulla reported 57 cases, Samba reported 04 cases, Kathua reported 07 cases, Rajouri and Kishtwar reported 11 cases each, Doda, Pulwama and Bandipora reported 08 cases each, Budgam reported 18 cases, Ganderbal reported 06 cases, Poonch reported 20 cases, Kupwara reported 27 cases, Anantnag reported 19 cases, Ramban reported 13 cases, Reasi reported 05 cases while as Kulgam and Shopian reported 02 cases each.

The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.

