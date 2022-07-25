Eat Right Mela organised at Bandipora

DC Bandipora flags off Eat Right Walkathon

BANDIPORA: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to Commemorate 75 years of Independence, Food Safety Department Bandipora in collaboration with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on Sunday organised a day long “Eat Right Mela” at Govt Higher Secondary Schools Kaloosa Bandipora.

Series of activities were held during the day-long Mela.

The day commenced with a Walkathon flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed from Mini secretariat Bandipora to Government Higher Secondary School Kaloosa Bandipora.

The walkathon witnessed participation of students and concerned from the Food safety department and district administration.

The main function was organized at Government Higher Secondary School Kaloosa, Bandipora which was attended by Chairman District Development Council Ab. Gani, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed, Designated Officer Food Safety Department Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad, officials of ICDS, Ashas, students besides general public.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed encouraged healthy eating by stating that health is the most precious possession of every individual.

Stressing on the importance of a balanced diet, Dr. Owais said that the Eat Right Mela is aimed at promoting awareness on safe and healthy eating through various engaging activities.

He said that the Eat Right Movement is meant to transform the country’s food system in order to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all.

Apart from food stalls, painting competition for students, and other activities were major attractions of the day-long Eat Right Mela.

During the day long Mela awareness on the importance of consuming good quality foods was provided to participants.

Chairman DDC Ab Gani while addressing the gathering stressed on eating healthy and quality food. He urged the department to raise awareness by conducting awareness programmes at different locations throughout the district.

Chairman District Development Council Bandipora along with Deputy Commissioner Bandipora also inspected the food stalls set up by various departments and entrepreneurs.

During the programme a detailed presentation on Eat Right India Movement was displayed by State Nodal Officer Firdous Ahmad, highlighting various FSSAI Initiatives like BHOG, Eat Right School, Eat Right Campus, Hygiene Rating, RUCO etc and their importance and relevance in sustaining the Healthy India Campaign .

Technical Officer CFDA, Shabir Ahmad Lone in his speech said that Mela’s shall be held in all the districts of the UT upto 7th Aug, 2022 in view of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and sought the active support of all the Govt. agencies like the Education Department, Health Department and ICDS Department for bringing a change in food habits and hygiene.

A panel discussion on technical aspects governing the field of food safety was also conducted.

Advocate Rufaida, Hilal Ahmad Mir, ACF, Srinagar, Mufti Umar, Food Analyst, Kashmir, Dr. Sajjad Microbiologist, Firdous Ahmad, State Nodal Officer CFDA took part in the discussion as experts.

The outstanding contestants who took part in various activities viz : Painting, Cultural Program were also felicitated in the event.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print