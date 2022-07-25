BGSBU to offer free coaching to meritorious students under Parvaaz Scheme

Rajouri: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri in collaboration with Mission Youth, J&K under the PARVAAZ scheme will provide free coaching to meritorious boys & girls for various competitive examinations which interalia include Civil Services Examinations conducted by UPSC & JKPSC.
Prof. Akbar Masood , Vice Chancellor, BGSB University termed this as a historic step that will facilitate the students to undergo free coaching for various comparative exams. Prof. Akbar mentioned that the students appearing for competitive examinations need a relentless pursuit and hard work to turn their dreams into reality. On the occasion, Prof. Akbar thanked the CEO, Mission Youth J&K, Dr.Shahid Iqbal Choudhary for facilitating the partnership of Mission Youth with BGSBU as a programme partner for providing free coaching for for coaching (IAS/ JKAS & NEET/ JEE Examinations) under Parvaaz scheme.