Two Covid deaths, 557 daily cases in J&K

Srinagar reports 157 cases, Jammu 169 cases

Srinagar: For the first time in many months, two Covid deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with 557 positive cases on Saturday, an official bulletin said.

It said that one death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir divisions respectively.

It said that 282 cases were reported in Jammu division and 275 in Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases to 459544.

Moreover, 165 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 83 from Jammu division and 82 from Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin said that Jammu reported 169 cases, Srinagar reported 157 cases, Udhampur reported 23 cases, Baramulla reported 42 cases, Kishtwar, Samba and Kulgam reported 06cases each, Kathua reported 30 cases, Rajouri reported 15 cases, Doda and Budgam reported 13cases each, Pulwama reported 03 cases, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Poonch reported 11cases each, Kupwara reported 22 cases, Anantnag reported 10 cases, Ramban reported 09 cases, while as no other district across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.

It said that out of 459544 positive cases, 2801 are Active Positive (1547 in Jammu Division and 1254 in Kashmir Division), 451980 have recovered and 4763 have died; 2337 in Jammu division and 2426 in Kashmir division.

The bulletin said that out of 26018663 test results available, 459544 samples have tested positive and 25559119 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 16,223 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6599563 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 345 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 2801in isolation and 448in home surveillance. Besides, 6591206 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The bulletin said that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

