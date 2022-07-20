2 day training workshop on Handling “Red Digital Cinema Camera concludes at CUK’s DCJ

Ganderbal: A two day training Workshop on “Red Digital Cinema Camera, Handling and Operations”, concludes at the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir at Tulmulla Campus on Tuesday.

After the day first learning experiences of technical aspects of the Red Cinema camera on Monday from the resource person, Mr Mohammad Younis Zargar, students today spent the day on shooting a film with the camera. All the students from DCJ actively participated with enthusiasm in the exercise.

On the valediction ceremony, Dr John Babu (Sr Assistant Professor) appreciated the initiatives taken by the department from time to time. He thanked the resource person, Mr Zargar for helping the students grasp the technicalities of the Red Camera. He emphasized the importance of practical field work in journalism and congratulated the students for participating in the workshop. He also assured the students that more such workshops would be conducted by the department in future.

It is mention here that this workshop was inaugurated by Dr Asif Khan (Sr Assistant professor)

Students thanked the department for conducting the workshops

“We hope that more such workshops will be conducted and for longer durations said Aniqa, 4th Semester student”

While Basit Jamal from 4th semester resonated the viewpoints expressed by his classmate and added that among other things, this workshop helped the students understand the importance of learning multiple skills in journalism.

