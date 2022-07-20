Muharram arrangements reviewed at Anantnag, Kulgam

ANANTNAG: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag today chaired a meeting of officers to review arrangements for the ensuing holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

On the occasion, threadbare discussions were held regarding the arrangements put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the religious activities during the auspicious period.

The religious bodies of the Shia community submitted a list of demands for appropriate and early action, and it was assured to them that all arrangements shall be put in place well in time.

The ADC stressed upon officers to make timely and proper arrangements of water, power, sanitation, medical facilities ration, firewood, etc.

He directed the concerned to ensure adequate supply of potable water and uninterrupted electricity during the holy month.

He said District Administration has devised proper plan to ensure all religious gatherings and processions are held smoothly and peacefully

The ADC particularly stressed on maintaining proper hygiene and cleanliness around Imam Baras and procession sites and also instructed Tehsildars and concerned officers to visit all three prominent places in the district and ensure arrangements.

He said medical teams along with ambulances shall be deployed to ensure proper medical facilities along with availability of specialists, mobile team, and provision of screening of old aged and vulnerable.

The meeting was attended by officers of Health, FCS&CA, KPDCL, Jal Shakti, Information, MC, Forest, concerned Tehsildars and representatives of religious organisations of the Shia community from Shangus, Verinag, and other officers and officials of the district.

Meanwhile, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather today convened a meeting of officers to review arrangements for ensuing holy month of Muharram ul Haram at mini-secretariat, here.

The ADC directed the officers from PDD and PHE to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply during the holy days especially in Shia dominated areas of the district.

The PHE authorities were also asked to keep tanker service available at Imam baras while PDD officers were directed to install gensets near Imam baras.

CA&PD authorities were asked to ensure adequate availability of essentials in shia populated areas while Health authorities were instructed to set up first aid camps near Imam baras of the district besides keeping ambulance service ready.

R&B authorities were directed to ensure repair of all roads, link-roads especially the ones leading to Imam baras wherever required.

The authorities of Municipal Committees of the district were asked to ensure cleanliness in and around Imam baras.

The meeting was attended by JD-Planning, ACD, officers from PDD, PHE, Health, Municipality, Revenue, CA&PD and other departments besides DDC member Pahloo and representatives from Shia Community also attended the meeting.

