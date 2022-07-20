333 new Covid cases, 1 death in J&K

Daily caseload over 300 for first time in last 4 months
SRINAGAR: New Covid cases detected in the last 24 hours in J&K crossed the 300 mark for the first time in the last 4 months, with 333 fresh cases, 187 in Jammu division and 146 in Kashmir division, reported on Tuesday along with one Covid related death in Jammu division.
Providing district-wise breakup for the fresh cases, the official daily media bulletin informed that Jammu reported 137 cases, Srinagar reported 95 cases, Udhampur reported 20 cases, Budgam reported 11 cases, Anantnag reported 5 cases, Baramulla and Ganderbal reported 12 cases each, Kathua and Kupwara reported 9 cases each, Samba reported 14 cases, Rajouri reported 3 cases, Doda and Kishtwar reported 2 cases each, while Kulgam and Pulwama reported 1 case each.
The bulletin informed that 70 Covid patients recovered, 30 in Jammu division and 40 in Kashmir division, in the last 24 hours.
There are now 1402 Active Positive cases in J&K, 801 in Jammu Division and 601 in Kashmir Division, the bulletin said. It added that 10,617 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
In case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin said.