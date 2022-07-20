Mask made mandatory in Srinagar among 3 districts

Srinagar: Amid a spike in Covid cases, Jammu and Kashmir administration has made face masks mandatory in three districts, officials said on Tuesday.

The number for active Covid cases, which had dropped to just below 50 towards the end of May, rose to nearly 1,200 on Monday. While Srinagar has 390 active cases, Jammu has 519.

According to officials, wearing of face masks has been made compulsory in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora districts in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, they said.

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and in order to safeguard public health and wellbeing, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) today issued an order which reads that in exercise of powers vested in him under Section-34 of Disaster Management Act 2005 use of Face Masks shall be compulsory at all public places in District Srinagar, with immediate effect till further orders.

Moreover, the order reads that all District/ Sectoral officers shall ensure usage of face masks by all officers/ officials in the offices.

The order further reads that various preventive measures are recommended by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India such as wearing of Face Masks, maintenance of social distance and hand sanitization etc. reiterated by the Department of Disaster Management Relief and Rehabilitation, J&K through various SOPs issued from time to time as effective means of COVID-19 containment.

“Whereas, it has become imperative to ensure strict implementation of all preventive measures such as usage of face masks and maintenance of social distancing in all the public places across the District to minimize the spread of covid-19 infection,” the order added.

Meanwhile, the DC has appealed to the people of Srinagar District to wear face masks and take the necessary Covid-19 containment/ precautionary measures to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 disease.

The DC stressed that it is better to take preventive measures and required efforts to contain this contagious virus from spreading again.

The DC said to enforce mandatory SoPs like wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers etc is for the general good of all the citizens.

