IED material recovered in Srinagar, one arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have recovered six Kg of Improvised Explosive Device material on National Highway from a person in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.
In a handout, the police spokesperson said that police in Srinagar on technical inputs arrested one person namely Zahid Ahmad Mir son of Ab Aaziz Mir resident of Aripanath Beerwah Budgam. During examination he disclosed having hidden IED material, he led the police team and caused recovery of P3 type explosive material (weighing approximately 06 kg), one Electric detonator and around 500 gms of ball bearings & nails. These Ball bearings & nails were to be used as projectiles/ shrapnels during blast.
The police said that the explosive substance was recovered near Sham lal petrol pump located on NHW. The explosive substance recovered was meant for the manufacture of IEDs, so as to target the Security forces deployed on the National Highway.
In this regard a case under FIR No 99/2022 has been registered at Batmaloo PS u/s 13, 23, 38, 39 of UAPA and 3/5 of Explosive Substances Act, reads the statement.