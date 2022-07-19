125% enhancement in scholarship for tribal students

More than 300 new courses added, including in management, robotics, data analytics, aviation, coding

Srinagar: The Tribal Affairs Department has notified enhancement in scholarship for tribal students pursuing higher studies in government and recognised private institutions including universities, colleges and schools. In the first-ever revision of scholarship amount since 2011-2012, the department has notified up to 100%-125% hike in each segment and also increased the number of courses to more than 350 from existing less than 50 courses.

This is a major step to ensure quality education for tribal students.

The Tribal Affairs Department has increased the scholarship in Group A courses from existing Rs 30,000/annum since 2011-12 to Rs 72,000/annum including Rs 12,000 allowances. The scholarship for Group B courses stagnated at Rs 20,000/annum since 2011-12 has now been enhanced to Rs 53,200/annum including Rs 82,00 as allowances. In Group C courses the scholarship has been enhanced from Rs 18,000 to Rs 41,700 and in Group D courses it has been enhanced from Rs 12,000 to Rs 28,700 including allowances.

Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary informed that in view of increased cost of quality education, the revision of scholarship for ST students was overdue since last more than 10 years and the government has enhanced the scholarship amount to fund the tuition and other expenses in higher education starting Class XI to Post-Graduate courses.

He added that in view of persistent demand of students over the years and in wake of emerging fields of studies, the department has also added more than 300 new courses covering management, soft skills, robotics, data analytics, block chain, artificial intelligence, aviation, coding and so on, to be covered under scholarship scheme.

The scholarship will now be revised every two years based on various parameters including cost of living, fee structure, expenses on books, stationery and other allied material. The scholarship will be disbursed through an online portal which is notified to be live from 20th July 2022 for fresh applications and students have been advised to ensure accurate information of various components of scholarship is filled in through respective institutions before the cut off date 31st August 2022.

Pertinently, the department awarded the ever-highest Rs 31 Cr scholarship earlier this year and also covered backlog cases of previous years. The scholarship for students enrolled in seasonal centres has also been enhanced and a proposal is under consideration for enhancement of pre-matric scholarship as well. The department has enhanced the scholarship budget to Rs 50 Cr for the financial year 2022-23.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print