Several army men injured in firing incident inside army camp in Surankote

Poonch: At least three to four army personnel have reportedly suffered injuries in a firing incident that took place inside an army camp in Surankote area of Poonch district on Friday morning, official sources said here.

Official said that the firing incident took place today early morning hours inside the army camp in Surankote town.

They said that in this firing incident, some army personnel suffered injuries whose number is believed to be three to four.

They added that the exact reason of the firing incident is not known, however, it is suspected to be either a case of fratricide or accidental firing.

Meanwhile, a police official said that they were ascertaining the facts and as of now nothing more can be commented on the issue.

He said that senior police and army officials have rushed to the spot to ascertain the facts—(KNO)

