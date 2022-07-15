Driver dies as tanker rolls down into gorge in Ramban

Ramban: A driver died after a vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge near Peerah on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Ramban district on Friday, officials said here.

An official said that a tanker, which was on way to Srinagar fell into a deep gorge after the driver purportedly lost control over the vehicle near Peerah area of Ramban, resulting in his on spot death.

The driver has been identified as Javed Ahmad son of Mohammad Yousuf of Chamalwass Banihal.

The official said that a case vide FIR number 110/22 under section 279, 304A IPC has been registered at the concerned police station—(KNO)

