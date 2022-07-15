Bear mauls elderly man to death in Bandipora woods

Bandipoa: An elderly man was mauled to death by a bear in Kuthpathri area of Pethkoot in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said here on Friday.

An official said that the man identified as Mohammad Shafi Palal (60) of Hapatnar village of Quil Muqam in Bandipora was attacked and grievously injured by the bear.

He said that man had died on the spot, while his body was recovered today morning and was brought to district hospital Bandipora.

The official said that after medico-legal formalities, body will be handed over to his relatives for last rites—(KNO)

