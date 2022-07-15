KU ahead of JU in NIRF ranking

Srinagar: The Kashmir University is ahead of Jammu University in the overall National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings- 2022.

According to the report Kashmir University has secured 84th position in the overall category while Jammu University is placed at 93rd position.

In the Universities categories, KU is at 53rd position while JU has secured 56th position.

Two institutions from J&K also figure in the rankings for engineering institutions.

While the National Institute of Technology Srinagar figures at 66th spot among the engineering institutions, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University- figures at 101st position.

In the management category, the newly established Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) figures at 36th rank while Jammu University has secured 100th rank.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University has secured 16th spot in the architecture category.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) to rank India’s top colleges and universities has been released today. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF report. NIRF India Rankings 2022 have been announced for ten categories – Overall, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Colleges, Architecture, Law, Medical, Dental and Research—(KNO)

