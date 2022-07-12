Semi-decomposed, body recovered from river Sindh in Ganderbal

Baltal: An unidentified semi-decomposed body was recovered from Bajri Nallah near Baltal area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district late last night late Hours , officials said here on Tuesday.

An official said that some locals spotted the body floating in the Sindh and informed the concerned police station immediately.

He said that soon after being informed, a police team reached to the spot and retrieved the body.

He added that the body was taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities and identity of the deceased was being ascertained —(KNO)

