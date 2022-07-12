MeT forecasts scattered light rains as minimum temp drops in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Tuesday forecast scattered light rains and thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that there was a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers for subsequent two days (read July 13 and 14).

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of 18.7°C against 20.8°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was 0.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 16.0°C against 17.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 12.8°C against 15.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort. Kokernag recorded a low of 15.5°C against 18.8°C last night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the place, he told GNS.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.5°C against 12.0°C and it was 1.3°C below normal for the place. Kupwara town saw a low of 17.1°C against 19.2°C on previous night and it was 0.5°C above usual for this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.9°C, 2.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 18.0°C, Batote 19.3°C, Katra 24.6°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 20.3°C, the official added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print