Srinagar; Encounter broke out between militants and government forces in Wandakpota area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Monday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Wandakpora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.(GNS)

