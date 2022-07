Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on Monday said that notorious Jaish-i-Muhammad militant Kaissr Koka is trapped in an ongoing encounter at Awantipora.

The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted while quoting ADGP Vijay Kumar wrote, ” #AwantiporaEncounterUpdate : Notorious militant of JeM terror outfit namely Kaiser Koka active since 2018 trapped in encounter,”.

As per the sources two JeM militants are believed to be trapped in the gunfight.(GNS)

