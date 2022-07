Srinagar: A JeM militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Wandakpora area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Monday, an official said.

A senior police officer while confirming that one militant has been killed, whose identity is yet to be ascertained as gunfight is in progress in the area.

Earlier in a tweet Kashmir Police Zone while Quoting ADGP Vijay Kumar wrote “Notorious militant of JeM terror outfit namely Kaiser Koka active since 2018 trapped in encounter”.(GNS)

