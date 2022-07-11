Top JeM commander Kaiser Koka among two militants killed in Awantipora Gunfight: ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Srinagar:Top JeM commander Kaiser Koka along with other militant were killed in a gunfight at Wandakpora area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora on Monday, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said that Kaiser Koka who was active since 2018 was among two militants killed with security.

Kaiser Koka was involved in many militancy related activies in South Kashmir especially in Awantipora, the top cop added.

Earlier a gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Wandakpora area of Awantipora.(GNS)

