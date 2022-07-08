MMU resolution to be read at Friday prayers today

Observe Eid ul Azha with simplicity; strive for social reform; seek immediate release of Mirwaiz

Srinagar: On the eve of Eid ul Azha, a special meeting of the leading and founding members of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir was held on Thursday and a unanimous resolution passed which will be read at Friday prayers across all major mosques and shrines.

The resolution reads:

1. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema extends its heartfelt greetings to the Islamic World, especially the Muslims of Jammu & Kashmir, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, and appeals to them to celebrate the festival with simplicity in keeping with the islamic tradition and in view of the situation prevailing in J&K. On this occasion it urges people to extend all possible help to the poor and needy sections of society so that they too partake in the joys of Eid.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema expressing deep concern over the current social situation of Kashmir feels there is a dire need for all-round reform in society. The excesses at weddings and other celebrations are glaring and need to be curtailed . Following the sunnah in all matters and affairs of life is the way to follow, as the prophet (pbuh) has set the example for us.

The serious problems and difficulties faced by the people of Kashmir, especially by the youth, are a matter of great concern for all. Again these can be faced and resisted in the light of Islamic teachings.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema in this resolution again urges the rulers and administration not to cause obstruction in the Friday prayers at the historical Jama Masjid Srinagar, the largest place of worship in Kashmir, so that the Muslims can seek the pleasure of Allah (SWT) at this great spiritual centre without any hindrance.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema is deeply concerned and anguished over the arbitrary and illegal detention of its patron and the topmost religious leader of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the last three years, due to which all his responsibilities and dawah work has got suspended, which is highly regrettable and reprehensible.

As such, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema strongly urges the rulers and the administration to ensure the release of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir in view of Eid-ul-Adha and Qurbani so that he can carry out his centuries-old religious obligations and responsibilities as per the practice of his forefathers – the Mirwaizeen-e-Kashmir.

The resolution also called on people to celebrate Eid-ul Adha with simplicity and in line with the Islamic tradition. The resolution will be read out in all mosques of Kashmir on Friday.

