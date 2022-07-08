LG visits Hazratbal shrine, reviews arrangements for Eid

Directs officials to ensure availability of adequate livestock at reasonable rates

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Hazratbal shrine here and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival which will be celebrated on Sunday.

The LG was accompanied by chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials.

Sinha reviewed the arrangements for electricity, sanitation, and water supply among others for devotees who will offer Eid prayers at the revered shrine overlooking the famous Dal Lake, officials said.

“Eid-ul-Zuha teaches us to be kind, charitable and to work for the greater good of humanity. It is our constant endeavour that the festivals should be celebrated in the spirit of love, peace, and brotherhood amongst all faiths,” Sinha said.

The LG also chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the preparations in J&K ahead of festivity.

He directed the senior administrative heads and Deputy Commissioners to ensure availability of adequate livestock at reasonable rates, proper sanitation, water and power supply and illumination of prominent mosques.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board discussed with Sinha about maintaining better coordination among the allied departments and all stakeholders to ensure adequate facilities to the devotees.

The LG also asked the administration to make necessary arrangements in the event of rain on Sunday, they said.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha said the festival teaches people to be kind, charitable and work for the greater good of humanity.

“Paid obeisance at Dargah Hazratbal. Reviewed the arrangements being made for the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, which teaches us to be kind, charitable and to work for the greater good of humanity. Prayed for happiness and prosperity for people of J&K UT,” the LG wrote on Twitter.

