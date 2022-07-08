Militant, soldier killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara

Kupwara: The Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district by killing a militant.

Official sources that soldiers noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders.

They said that militants attempted to infiltrate in Tangdhar and subsequently were challenged by the alert troops deployed along the LoC.

They added that militants opened fire, which was retaliated effectively, in which one militant got killed.

The official sources also said that the one soldier was also killed during the exchange of fire, while search operation was going on in the area—(KNO)

