SI recruitment cancelled, CBI probe recommended: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: LG Manoj Sinha on Friday cancelled JKP SI recruitment, also recommended CBI probe into the selection process.

Taking on to social media micro-blogging Twitter, the official Twitter handle LG wrote, ” JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It’s a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment,”.

It’s pertinent to mention that some aspirants had called the JK Police Recruitment exam a ‘fraud’ and ‘unfair.’

The JK administration then announced a time-bound probe by a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal, into the allegations of fraud into the recently announced Sub Inspector or JKSSB SI Result 2022, declared online on June 4.(GNS)

