MeT forecasts light to moderate rain in Jammu, occasional showers in Kashmir

Srinagar: Weatherman on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rain in Jammu and occasional showers in Kashmir Valley.

A meteorological department official told GNS that there was more rain in store for the next five days in both divisions of J&K.

He said that there was possibility of light to moderate rain with isolated heavy shower in plains of Jammu during next 2-3 hours and occasional light rain at scattered places of Kashmir during next 12 hours and partly to generally cloudy during night time.

Regarding subsequent five days, he predicted scattered to fairly widespread rain in plains of Jammu mainly during morning hours and scattered light to moderate rain in Kashmir on July 8 and 9 (60-70% chance).

“Rain on upper catchments when combined with river, stream often generate flash flood, mudslide, landslide etc. Please stay updated / cautious and stay away from fast running streams, especially during rainy period,” he advised, adding, “This is an Advisory for general public & all concerned & not a warning.”

He said Srinagar received 0.4 mm in last 24 hours upto 8:30 a.m. while Qazigund had 1.6 mm, Pahalgam 23.2 mm, Kupwara 0.9 mm, Kokernag 15.6 mm, Gulmarg 0.6 mm, Jammu 0.0 mm, Banihal 1.2 mm, Batote 1.2mm, Katra 22.2mm and Bhaderwah 23.1 mm.

He said Srinagar recorded a low of 21.3°C against 20.8°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was around 3.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 19.4°C against 20.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 15.1°C against 15.6°C previously and was 3.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, while Kokernag recorded a low of 17.5°C which was against 19.5°C last night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 12.4°C against 13.0°C and it was 0.6°C above normal, while Kupwara town saw a low of 19.0°C which was 2.9°C more than usual for this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 28.6°C, 2.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 19.4°C, Batote 20.6°C, Katra 23.7°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 20.6°C, the official said. (GNS)

