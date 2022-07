Two LeT militants overpowered by villagers; handed over to police in Reasi

Jammu;Two heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including one of its most wanted commanders, were overpowered by villagers and handed over to the police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

LeT commander Talib Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district and the mastermind behind the recent IED blasts in the district, and Faizal Ahmad Dar, a categorised militant of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, were captured in Tuksan village, they said.

Two AK assault rifles, seven grenades and a pistol were recovered from them, the officials added.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for the villagers for their bravery.–(PTI)

